AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.