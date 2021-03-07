At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. 1,434,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in At Home Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

