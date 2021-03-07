Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.91.

ATH stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

