Athos Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 80,000 BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000. BioTelemetry accounts for 1.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT remained flat at $$71.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

