Athos Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Tailwind Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

TWND stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to focus on consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

