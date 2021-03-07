Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 148,690 Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPSR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 408,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,817. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45.

About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

