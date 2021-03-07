Atlas Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,088.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $351,088.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00464082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00464194 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.