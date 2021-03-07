AT&T (NYSE:T) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

