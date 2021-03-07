Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

