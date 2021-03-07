Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 79.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $74,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $267.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

