AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of AutoNation worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $522,219.00. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $86.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

