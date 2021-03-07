Autonio Trading Up 13% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $12.28 million and $1.01 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,577,304 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.