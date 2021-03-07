Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 14,727 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 8.0% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.50 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

