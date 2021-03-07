Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

