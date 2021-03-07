Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,057 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

