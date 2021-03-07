Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $166.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

