AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.37

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and traded as low as $46.75. AVEVA Group shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

AVEVA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

