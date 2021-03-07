Avi S. Katz Sells 221,373 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Avi S. Katz sold 35,763 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $693,086.94.

On Monday, March 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,491,554.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.