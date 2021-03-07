Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 390.40 ($5.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.85. The stock has a market cap of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

