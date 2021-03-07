Aviva PLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ameren by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.