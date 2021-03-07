Aviva PLC Buys 14,147 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

