Aviva PLC Buys 6,243 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

