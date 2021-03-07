Aviva PLC Buys 699 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $237.80 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

