Aviva PLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $273.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,186,183. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

