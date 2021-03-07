Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

