Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Azul by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

