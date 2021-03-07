B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CHS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

