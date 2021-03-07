Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

