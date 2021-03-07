Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 10,481,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,295. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

