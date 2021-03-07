Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

