Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.60

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$108.60 and last traded at C$108.19, with a volume of 1074907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

