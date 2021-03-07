Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 197,468 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $70,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

