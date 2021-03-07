Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $66,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

