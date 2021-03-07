Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.34 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

