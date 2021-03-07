Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.91 ($8.13).

Shares of LHA opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.00 and its 200-day moving average is €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

