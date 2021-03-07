Barclays Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $22.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

WES stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

