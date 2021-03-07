Barclays Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “Overweight”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ORCL stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

