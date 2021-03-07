Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given Action List Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their action list buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$44.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.