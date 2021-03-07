Barrington Research Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of USPH opened at $113.33 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

