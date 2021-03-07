BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. YRC Worldwide comprises about 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of YRC Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

