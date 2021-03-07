BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $91.92 on Friday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

