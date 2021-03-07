BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

