Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $21,457.22 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $21,457.22 and approximately $151.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018974 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000839 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001369 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

