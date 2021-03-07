Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 108,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 287,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

