Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.88. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

