Beldex Hits Market Cap of $83.99 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.99 million and $2,312.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

