Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €235.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €190.30 ($223.88).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €179.80 ($211.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €205.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.18. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

