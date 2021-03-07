Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUBCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

