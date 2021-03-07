Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head-To-Head Survey

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Berry alerts:

This table compares Berry and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60%

Risk & Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, meaning that its share price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $559.41 million 0.79 $43.54 million $1.35 4.08 SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.29 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -37.29

Berry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Berry and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 1 0 2.00 SM Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $6.79, indicating a potential downside of 62.09%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than SM Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berry beats SM Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.