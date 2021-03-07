Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Danil Pollack bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

BSPK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Bespoke Extracts has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

